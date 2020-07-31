Weather Forecast July 31st, 2020

A front is stalled to our south and high pressure is building in over the Great Lakes. The high pressure should win-out and bring the Southern Tier great weather to round out the month of July!

As a front stalls to our south, high pressure builds in Friday. This will bring quiet, sunny weather to round out the week and start the weekend.

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend, it stays dry with sunshine. Clouds eventually roll in ahead of a low pressure system Saturday evening.

A low pressure system moving over the Great Lakes will bring rain and some storms for Sunday. Some storms in the afternoon could be strong to severe with damaging winds, heavy rain and hail,

The low is slow to leave so we do see some lingering showers for the first part of the day Monday.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low near 60. Wind: Light and variable.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, pick day of the weekend. High in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Muggy, breezy and warm. High low 80s.

Monday: Chance of showers/storms. High near 80.

Tuesday: Showers likely. High near 80.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds, with a chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High in the mid 70s.