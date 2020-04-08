Weather forecast April 8, breaks of sun throughout the day

(Wednesday, April 8th 2020) After a cloudy and damp start to the day, the sun will try to show itself from time to time. Enjoy any little bit of it before big changes come for the end of the week.

Tuesday night’s storm will quickly pull out of the area Wednesday allowing us to slowly dry in the afternoon.

The clouds will probably persist thru the day, but the Southern Tier has the best chance out of anyone in New York State to see breaks of sun.

Beyond Wednesday, temperatures turn much colder Thursday into Friday with even a little snow possible.

At least the weekend and Easter Sunday look pretty good so far!

Wednesday: Rain showers likely, gradually turning drier in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with some rain developing. Lows in the upper 30s.

Thursday: Windy with rain to start giving way to a few rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s early.

Friday: Blustery & cold with some rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Chance of a morning snow shower, otherwise some sun should develop. Highs near 45.

Sunday (Easter Sunday): Sunshine giving way to clouds. Rain after sunset. Highs 45 to 50.

Monday: Windy with some rain showers. Highs between 45 & 50.

Tuesday: Cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s.