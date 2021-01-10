“We made a bucket when we needed to” Jim Boeheim following win over Georgetown

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the 96th time Syracuse and Georgetown clashed on the basketball floor. On Saturday night, SU knocked off the Hoyas 74-69 at the Carrier Dome.

Buddy Boeheim led the Orange in scoring, pouring in a game-high 21 points. Joe Girard III chipped in 18 points and 8 assists in the win over Georgetown.

Syracuse improves to 6-1 at home, and 7-2 overall. Next up for SU, a trip to North Carolina on Tuesday night to take on the Tar Heels.

