BINGHAMTON N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Wayne Newton is set to perform at Tioga Downs Casino Resort on August 31st.

Newton has recorded and released 165 albums to this date including signature songs such as “Danke Schoen” and countless others.

“We’re pleased to offer another great concert this summer. Wayne Newton is a legendary musician and we’re proud to have him play at our casino.” Tioga Downs owner Jeff Gural said.

Tickets for the show went on sale today at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort gift shop or online at Ticketmaster. Tickets are starting at $30 for general admission tickets and $60 for reserved seats.

The concert will be on Thursday, August 31st, and will begin at 8 p.m.