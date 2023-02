ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Village of Endicott, there has been a water main break at 617 Leon Drive.

Residents may experience discolored water and low water pressure.

Some homes may have no water for a period of time.

The village says that once the issue is resolved, residents will need to run cold water through the whole house consecutively for about 10 minutes.

