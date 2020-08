August 26: Meet Sunrise!

Sunrise is one of the siblings to Sunlight, who we profiled yesterday.

Sunrise, as opposed to her siblings, is made noticeable in her pink collar.

She’s two months old and and ready for that special person to take her home.

To learn more about Sunrise, you can visit her at the Broome County Humane Society.

To learn more about adoptions, head to Cleartheshelters.com.