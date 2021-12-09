ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The New York State Association of Chiefs of Police will introduce proposed legislation to amend state laws regarding bail reform, discovery reform, and raise the age. A press conference is set for 2 P.M. Thursday outside the state Capitol. You can watch the press conference on the player above.

Chiefs of Police, including Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins and Colonie Police Chief Mike Woods, will be present. Commissioners from New York’s major cities and victims’ rights groups will also be in attendance.

New York State’s bail reform laws were passed in 2019, and have remained controversial ever since. Some are suggesting judges should be afforded more discretion when deciding who gets jail time before trial.

Bail reform went into effect in the first half of 2020 and has since been criticized by leaders in law enforcement, including NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, who blamed a spike in gun violence in NYC on bail reform. Governor Kathy Hochul has said she will work with the legislature to see if parts of the bail reform law should be amended.