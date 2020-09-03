WATCH: Animal Adventures with Jordan, Patas Monkeys

September 3: Today we’re features the Patas Monkeys of Animal Adventure.
These monkeys are native to Africa, and unlike most monkeys, they are ground dwellers.
Never smile at a Patas Monkey, though, because they’ll think you’re sizing them up.
by: NC 34 StaffPosted: / Updated:
September 3: Today we’re features the Patas Monkeys of Animal Adventure.
These monkeys are native to Africa, and unlike most monkeys, they are ground dwellers.
Never smile at a Patas Monkey, though, because they’ll think you’re sizing them up.