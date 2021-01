January 22 – Meet Oreo (again!).

Oreo was profiled last week and he is such a great cat but he does love to hide and that’s why he doesn’t get seen as much as the other cats.

He is so sweet and loving and may be at the shelter for awhile because people just don’t see him!

We’d love to get Oreo adopted, so if you’re interested in putting in an application for this sweet 2 year-old who promises to be great company, you can visit AnimalCareCouncil.org/adopt.