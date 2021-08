August 31 – Amy is another long-term resident at Every Dog’s Dream.

She’s about 3 1/2 years old and is a mother.

However, all her kittens have gone to their forever homes and Amy is still at the shelter.

She’s a great cat to cuddle with and will be a great pet to anyone looking.

If you’re interested in Amy she is available at Every Dog’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego & Endicott Agway.