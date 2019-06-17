Voters in the Owego-Apalachin School District return to the polls

Voters in the Owego-Apalachin School District will return to the polls tomorrow as the district tries a second time to get its budget passed.

Last month, the first budget proposal was defeated by a fairly sizable margin.

The school board opted to revise the budget and resubmit it, cutting $170,000 worth of spending and reducing the property tax levy increase from 3.8 percent to 2.8 percent, both under the state’s property tax cap for this year.

The district says the cuts will be made to equipment, supplies, contractual services and summer curriculum development.

The school says that if the second vote fails, it will be forced to adopt a contingency budget that will lead to drastic reductions in educational and extra-curricular programming.

The vote takes place tomorrow from noon until 8 at Apalachin Elementary and the O-A Middle School.

———————————————————

Download the app for Android or iPhone