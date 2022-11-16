BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week, we put out a list of best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp. Many believe that Yelp isn’t a great indication of what our area has to offer, so we wanted to give our local readers the chance to give their input.

A lot of different restaurants were mentioned in the comments on Facebook, so we have included each new suggestion in the poll.

We expanded the poll to include all of Broome County, not just Binghamton. If you don’t see your favorite choice on the poll, then please email us at news@nc34.com and we will add your suggestion to the list.

If you love wings, you can try them out at several top restaurants by purchasing our Southern Tier Wingman membership card. The card allows you to get a dozen wings at 12 area restaurants for just $30! Check it out here.

Now onto the poll! Vote for your favorite spot below.

The poll closes Sunday, November 20th at 11:59 p.m. Results will be posted on the 21st.