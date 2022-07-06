BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The United Way of Broome County will host their Day of Caring event on September 9th and 10th of 2022. The organization is looking for volunteers to help with an array of volunteer projects across Broome County.

People are urged to grab a group of family members, friends, work colleagues, etc. and get together to support local health and human service agencies, as well as parks, attractions, schools, and churches in the area.

The United Way has over 30 volunteer projects planned for the two days and needs significant volunteer help. They are also accepting registration for more organizations interested in hosting a volunteer project.

Volunteer registration will take place on an online platform called Volunteer HQ. You can build a profile and sign up to participate here: Needs | United Way of Broome County (uwbroomevolunteers.org)