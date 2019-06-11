BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - There's a new leader for an organization committed to providing a safe place for those recovering from drug and alcohol abuse.

Jeffery Eaddy-El, director of Voices Recovery Center gave a presentation to the Binghamton Noon Rotary Club today.

The organization creates a sober environment for individuals in recovery while providing group therapy, one-on-one services, peer support, and opportunities to socialize.

Eaddy-El says that being a part of Voices Recovery Center has not only provided help for others but also for himself.

"I'm in recovery myself. So I have devoted my life to assisting those who are in recovery or seeking recovery. I get no better joy than to help somebody get through another day that's struggling, and they recover."

The program, located on Prospect Street in Binghamton, serves an average of one thousand people per month with all services free of charge.

It was created by Fairview Recovery Services.

For more information, call 607-821-7811.

