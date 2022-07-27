ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Visions Federal Credit Union held its annual 4 on the 4th Road Race at Visions Headquarters on the morning of July 4th.

Over 400 members of the community participated in the event including volunteers, runners, partners, and family members. Additional runners participated virtually.

The race started and finished in the Visions Headquarters parking lot in Endwell where tents were set up with music, activities, giveaways, and refreshments. Runners were offered finisher medals, bottled water, and a catered breakfast, which included a mimosa or beer for adult participants.

The race raised funds for the Southern Tier Community Center. Two checks were presented to STCC director Nikki Post following the race’s awards ceremony.

The STCC received a donation tied to the race of $1,690 and a capital commitment of $50,000 to go towards enhancements and renovations of their facility.