Visions Federal Credit Union and R Tree Farm sponsor wreath-making workshops with Friends of Rogers

Join Friends of Rogers to create a festive holiday wreath during one of their popular seasonal workshops on Dec. 7.

Three sessions will be offered; one begins at 9:30 am, another at 11:30 am, and the last starts at 1:30 pm.

Participants will receive instructions and all materials necessary to design and build this traditional decoration.

Participants are encouraged to bring a set of pruners, if you have them, and any additional decorations you would like to personalize your custom creation.

All the greens are generously donated by R Tree Farm in Earlville, NY. Visions Federal Credit Union is sponsoring the event for the 3rd year in a row.

The generosity of both R Tree Farm and Visions Federal Credit Union offset the cost of this program, making it the most affordable option in the area.

“We are grateful to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us again this year,” said Simon Solomon, Executive Director.

“This generous investment is inspiring, as it has enabled us to continue this popular program for a fifth consecutive year!”

“We encourage groups of friends or family to make this a new holiday tradition.” said Heather Tehan, Director of Development. “We offer assistance and help you make a beautiful traditional holiday decoration, with natural materials, for only $15, it’s a great program.”

Program is for ages 12 and up, for safety of participants using pruners. Space is limited; advance registration is strongly encouraged at $12 for members or $15 for not-yet-members; call (607) 674-4733 to register with payment or come into the Visitor Center.

The workshops will be held in the Visitor Center on State Route 80 in Sherburne; those needing to may use the adjacent parking lot, and the center is accessible.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for people of all ages.

Seasonal hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.