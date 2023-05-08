ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Visions has surpassed one of its philanthropic milestones, by averaging a million dollars in donations per year.

Visions Federal Credit Union announced that it has contributed more than 10 million dollars to the community since 2013.

In 2017, the credit union officially branded its charitable arm as ‘Visions Cares’.

Last year alone, Visions Cares approved more than 1 thousand grant requests from organizations across its 3 state footprint.

The Director of Public Relations, Tim Strong, says the credit union motto is “people helping people,” and ten million dollars is just the beginning.

“We’ve got people coming up with fantastic ideas, and really, I don’t want to say all we have to do, but we’re the ones who support it. So, it really is fun to be in our position where you’ve just got a ton of creativity, a ton of great and impactful ideas, so it’s a matter of us supporting those.”

Strong says that this milestone comes at the same time that Visions’ President and CEO, Ty Muse, celebrates his 10 year anniversary with the company.

Plus, Strong says that recently, Visions surpassed 250,000 members across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.