ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Ty Muse, CEO of Visions Federal Credit Union, was recently announced as the 2022 honoree of the Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the African-American Credit Union Coalition.

The Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes “a credit union professional or volunteer whose career best embodies the AACUC’s mission to increase the strength of the global credit union community.”

According to Visions, Muse has worked in financial services for 30 years and is approaching ten years in his current role as Visions President/CEO. He currently oversees over 800 employees and 56 branches across New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. During his time at Visions, the organization’s assets have grown from $3.2 billion to $5.6 billion.

Muse recently was recognized as the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Civic Leader of the Year and is a 2021 inductee to the Credit Union Executives Hall of Fame.