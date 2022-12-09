ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Visions Federal Credit Union is continuing its newest holiday tradition called the Big Give.

The first Big Give event was last year, in which Visions chooses a non-profit focused on community service, and awards that organization with a donation to continue growing.

Last year, Visions selected Habitat for Humanity as the recipient organization, and ended up making 10 donations, each of $10,000 to various habitat chapters around the region.

This year, Visions chose the Central New York chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The CEO of Visions, Ty Muse says that out of all of the money that the credit union has given to organizations, it feels more meaningful knowing that these funds will be saving lives and spreading awareness.

“This particular challenge has affected my family, my friends, and I think about specifically, what we’re doing now, specifically how these moneys will fund and how they might directly tie into saving someone’s life.”

Visions is providing the AFSP with 5 separate donations of $10,000 each.

The director of the Greater Central chapter of the AFSP, Karen Heisig says that last year, the organization contributed over $8 million in suicide prevention resources and research.