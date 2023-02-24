WAVERLY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Village of Waverly has been awarded $4.5 million dollars through the New York State NY Forward grant, a program meant to help rejuvenate smaller and rural communities.

NY Forward works with the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) to accelerate the revitalizations of New York’s downtowns. NY Forward works with smaller communities with historical character rather than urban central business districts, which receive DRI funding.

The Village of Waverly and TEAM Tioga already mapped out a vision for downtown revitalization based on community feedback. This plan was included in the grant application.

Now, a local planning committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders, and other stakeholders will help bring those ideas to fruition.

Tioga County Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey said, “This $4.5 million grant is concrete recognition of the Village of Waverly’s preparedness and hard work. This investment will help this community build upon its existing momentum and have a transformative effect on our County as a whole.”

Village of Waverly Mayor Patrick Ayres said, “Over the years, the Village has coordinated and

successfully implemented numerous large capital improvement projects. With the continued support of our partners, the Village is ready and looking forward to implementing the NY Forward program.”