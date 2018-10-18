Veteran’s Voices: Bob White

A World War 2 veteran is being honored for his service more than 70 years after the end of the war.

After hearing about Virginia resident Bob White’s service, the Veterans Administration Hospital worked to get him recognized.

Newschannel 34’s Laura Caso was there for the big day.

The Veteran’s Hospital in Hampton, Virginia has become somewhat like home for bob white…



“I’m here, I’m enjoying it and I can’t believe this is happening.”



He’s a 94-year-old world war two veteran and today, as part of their family, they honored him with a medal he’s waited for a long time. “it’s about 70 odd years old but it’s going to be brand new!”



White fought as teen in the battle of the bulge-one of the greatest American victories that slowed Nazi advancement.



“On Christmas Eve we flew across the English Channel landed in France. Got out in 18 inches of snow and we went to war with the sound of artillery shells.” and he still vividly remembers that fight today.



“In my wildest dreams I never thought it would be this.”



But now he can try to replace those memories with happier ones.



Congressman Scott Taylor presented him with the bronze star medal. “In this area, you know who’s come before us and what they’ve done for this nation.”

After hearing about white’s service, hospital employees contacted the DAV which contacted Taylor’s office.



While he presents many honors, Taylor, a Veteran himself, says this is one of the more memorable ones.

White qualified for this in 1947.

“For us to be able to recognize his service, even though it’s so much longer, it’s an emotional experience for me and it’s an honor. A huge honor.”



“I want to thank everybody. And everybody has treated me so nice. Like I’m somebody special.”

and he is special, so we thank him for his service.