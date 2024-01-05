BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Six veterans have been memorialized with monuments on Binghamton’s South Side.

These monuments, recently installed in Veterans Park between Conklin Avenue and the flood wall, commemorate six medal of honor recipients from our area.

Two are from the Civil War, Sergeant Amos Cummings and General John Robinson.

General William Sage fought in the Philippine–American War and Private Albert Sale served during a major battle of The Indian War Campaigns. Sergeants Lester Stone Junior and Lawrence Peters were both honored for their service in Vietnam.

The project was started by former Marine Clifford Post, who served two tours in Vietnam.

Post passed away before he could see the project finished late this summer.

Funding was provided by Broome County Veterans Services.

The Endicott Artistic Memorial Company helped install the stones free of cost, and the City of Binghamton Parks and Recreation Department poured the concrete slabs. Organizers hope to erect a brand-new flagpole near the monuments.

There was a seventh empty slab created in the event that another memorial is ever needed.