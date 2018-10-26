Now until Veterans Day, NewsChannel 34 is bringing you the real-life stories of those who have served our country from across the nation.

Tonight, a navy pilot who lives in Virginia, takes us on a trip back in time where two superpowers flexed their nuclear muscles, as the world held its breath.

As Tom Schaad shows us, his close encounter with the enemy later led him to appreciate the phrase "go with the flow."

Leonardo Da Vinci called water the driving force of nature.

But, it's stillness can also calm a restless soul, maybe even save one.

Hold that thought, as we meet retired Rear Admiral Jake Tobin or as he prefers, "Just Jake."

And his recollection, as a young navy pilot in October 1962, the chilliest hours of the Cold War.

“Things were always interesting at that time (laughs).”

"Good evening my fellow citizens. This government as promised has maintained the closest surveillance of the Soviet military buildup on the island of Cuba."

President Kennedy was very concerned about the missiles that were going in down there.

We know it as the Cuban Missile Crisis, and Jake Tobin was stationed on the island, at Guantanamo Bay.

That's what you were flying, yes!

Tobin was co-piloting an unarmed sea plane for a surveillance mission over water.

They were observational flights, just to see which way the ships were going, which way the Russian ships were going.

“We took off and we were observing some area on the western side of Cuba and we got a little too close to land, and that's when a Soviet fighter jet took notice. Here came this Cuban MIG come screaming at us full bore, came right up next to us, turned around and came back in and had us targeted and I think fired."

“Their P-5 M Marlin could not return fire. The only thing that we could do was head for the water. We get in the ground effect and we can fly forever, 15 feet, no problem.

And that's how Jake Tobin fell in love with the water, because during those heart-stopping moments, his sea plane could go where a MIG fighter could not.

“Thank you God....we were most grateful.”

Following tense negotiations, the Soviets agreed to pull their missiles from Cuba. Tobin retired as a Rear Admiral, but is still surrounded by water.

“It began to have more of a spiritual effect on me. Leaving time to reflect.”

And your career as a naval officer and a pilot?

“If I had to do it all over again, the good and bad, I would. Including that day 56 years ago, when we counted down to a nuclear war that didn't happen.”

And a future Rear Admiral we know as “Just Jake” was saved by the water.

