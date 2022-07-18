VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Vestal Central School District announced the hiring of a new Glenwood Elementary School principal with the retirement of Doreen McSain.

Hannah Elwyn was selected to fill the open role as she joins Vestal from the Chenango Forks Central School District where she served as Assistant Principal at Chenango Forks Elementary School.

Elwyn is a native of King Ferry, New York, where she graduated from Southern Cayuga Central School District. She went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in Childhood Education with a concentration in Italian Language from Buffalo State College and her Master’s in Literacy from Binghamton University.

She began her teaching career as an Italian teacher in the Union Endicott School District where she also served as the Director of the Endicott Educational Resource Center. After six years, she joined the Chenango Forks CSD as Dean of Students for the elementary school and was eventually appointed Assistant Principal at the same school in 2019.

Patrick Clarke, Vestal’s Assistant Superintendent for Instruction said, “We are pleased to welcome Miss Elwyn to our District. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. With her passion for elementary

students, I am confident that she will help Glenwood Elementary continue its quest to provide the best

possible education for every child.”

Elwyn assumed her new duties on July 1, 2022.