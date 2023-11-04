VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Town of Vestal taxpayers are expected to save some money in 2024.

Vestal Town Supervisor John Schaffer announced on Thursday that subsequent to Wednesday evening’s Public Hearing on the 2024 Town of Vestal Preliminary Budget, the tax rate in the Town will decrease by 13.26% for the upcoming year.

“Our 13% tax rate decrease is due to positive growth and budget scrutiny. No Town services were negatively impacted or lost. In addition, we have our lowest Town tax rate since 2009,” said Schaffer.

Visit vestalny.gov for more information on the Town of Vestal.