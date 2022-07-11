VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Central School District announced last month that it is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided throughout the summer to all children 18 years and under free of charge.

Starting today, July 11th, meals will be distributed daily at Clayton Avenue Elementary School. Meals must be consumed on site and cannot be taken of school grounds.

Breakfast is offered from 8-9:30 a.m. and lunch is offered from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Clayton Avenue Elementary is located at 209 Clayton Ave. in Vestal.