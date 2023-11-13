VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Public Library is allowing its members to borrow more than just books this winter.

As the Seed Library hibernates for the winter, the community center has unveiled its Tea Library. The Tea Library provides a space for book worms and tea lovers of all sorts to try out new blends and share their favorite teas with others.

Those interested in participating can bring a tea to share while picking up a new favorite. Unexpired, unopened, individually wrapped tea bags with ingredients clearly listed will be accepted as donations. The library says each guest can take up to three different teas per visit.

For more information on the Vestal Public Library and its community enrichment efforts, visit vestalpubliclibrary.org.