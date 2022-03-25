VESTAL, NY – A Vestal man has admitted to trying to kill his girlfriend last summer inside their home in the Castle Gardens neighborhood.

32 year-old Zeke Wilmarth plead guilty to attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and strangulation.

On July 11th, Vestal Police were called to an apartment at 205 Garden Lane at around 5:42 P-M.

Police say Wilmarth stabbed his girlfriend multiple times.

Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak says the victim showed bravery in pressing charges.

“There was a history of domestic violence there. And, unfortunately, a lot of times it’s covered up or people are too embarrassed to report it. It’s important that if you are a victim of domestic violence, to tell someone about it and come forward, there are services available for you,” says Korchak.

Korchak says information about services offered by the Crime Victims Assistance Center and RISE, which operates a domestic violence shelter, is available at Broome DA dot com under Crime Victims.

Wilmarth faces up to 15 years in prison at his sentencing in June.