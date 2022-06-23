VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Vestal High School hosted a “signing day” for graduating music students yesterday.

The high school music department held a ceremony honoring seniors who intend to pursue higher-education majors in the field of music.

The following students were recognized:

Samuel Blackwell – He plans to study Music at Ithaca College with guitar as his main instrument.

Lydia Corcoran – She plans to attend SUNY Fredonia to study Music Therapy with bass clarinet as her main instrument.

Cooper Ely – He plans to attend SUNY Broome to study Music with guitar as his main instrument.

Catherine Hayes – She plans to attend Ithaca College to study Music Education with an emphasis in voice.

Noor Hila – She plans to study Recorded Music at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Annie McNulty – They plan to attend the American Music and Drama Academy where they will study Musical Theatre.

Sachiko Nicholson – She plans to study Musical Theatre at Belmont University.

Katherine Sochor – She plans to attend Ithaca College to study Music Education with an emphasis in voice.