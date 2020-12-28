Vestal High School seniors Todd DeGroat and Connor Zostant made their college commitments official

VESTAL, NY – Two Vestal High School seniors made their college commitments official last week.

A celebration for both Todd DeGroat and Connor Zostant was held inside the Vestal gym as both signed National Letters of Intent to play their respective sports in college.



DeGroat, a highly-decorated wrestler, signed his N-L-I to attend Lehigh University.

DeGroat won the N-H-S-C-A national championship as a sophomore, as well as winning a Section 4 and STAC title, all at 195 pounds.



With top tier Division 1 offers from across the country, Todd explains why Lehigh felt like the right fit.

“They’re a small, private school with great academic achievements. I believe they’re the heavyweight capital of the nation. Just, so, it was an easy choice for me with their coaching staff. They fit right in with how we train. So, it was a perfect fit for me right off the bat.”

Along with wrestling at one of the top programs in the country, DeGroat is planning on studying Mechanical Engineering at Lehigh.



As for Zostant, he last played his sport of lacrosse at Vestal back in the spring of 2019 as a sophomore.



That was Connor’s only season starting at the varsity level, making it all the more impressive that he was able to secure a college scholarship.



However, he made the most of his starting role, helping lead the Golden Bears to a Section 4 championship, and making it to the New York state final four in Class B for just the 2nd time in the program’s history.



After signing his N-L-I to play at Seton Hill, Connor spoke about getting the opportunity to play at the next level.

“I’m really excited that I’ll get to continue to play my favorite sport at the next level. Not everyone gets to do that. So, that’s just really exciting for me.”

When he’s not on the lacrosse field, Zostant will be studying Biology at Seton Hill, with the intention of breaking into the health field upon graduating