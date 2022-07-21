VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Elks Lodge is hosting the “13th Annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride” group next week.

The Fallen Soldiers group are a bunch of motorcycle riders that are escorting the Fallen Soldiers Memorial Flame from Eugene, Oregon to the Arlington National Cemetery outside of Washington D.C. to pay tribute to America’s fallen service members. As they cross the country, they frequently make stops at homes of fallen service members families to remind them that their hero hasn’t been forgotten. When they arrive at the Arlington National Cemetery they lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to bring the ride to a close.

The group will be making a stop and staying over night at the Vestal Elks Lodge on Monday, July 25th. The fleet will be escorted to the lodge via police. The Owego Fire Department plans to set up on the Owego overpass bridge with their ladder truck displaying a massive American Flag. Local veterans and spectators are invited to the bridge to welcome the group as they pass through the area.

At the Elks Lodge, members of the group will be treated to dinner, homemade desserts, showers, and given special goodie bags. The lodge will also present Warren Williamson, leader of the Fallen Soldiers Memorial Group, with a $1,000 check to help the riders with expenses incurred on their journey. Senator Fred Akshar and several other local and state dignitaries will be on hand to welcome the group.

In the morning, the lodge will provide riders with a breakfast and then send them on their way at 8:30 a.m.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Department and Vestal Police Department will lead the group from the Elks to the Broome County line as they leave for their next stop, Albany, New York.