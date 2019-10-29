Vestal Elks Lodge coat and book drive

From the Vestal Elks Club:

On Saturday November 9th from 10am to noon, the Vestal Elks Lodge #2508 will be at the Apalachin library handing out new coats and new books to needy kids.

We will also have our Elks Drug Awareness trailer in the parking lot. E

lroy (our mascot) will be handing out literature to everyone.

We are able to do this coat program thru an Elks Spotlight grant that we received.

We are asking the media to please attend this event.

For more information, please contact Mindi at: (607)259-3814.

Thank-you for your time and consideration.