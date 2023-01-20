VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Vestal is kicking off a year-long celebration of its 200 year-old history.

The Town of Vestal was created by the New York State Legislature on January 22, 1823, carved out of the Town of Union.

The town’s first European settler was Amos Draper who built a trading post near Choconut Creek in 1782.

For many years, the town was dominated by logging and farming, but after the rise of industry across the river in Endicott and Johnson City, Vestal started transitioning into a suburban bedroom community.

Then retail and other businesses began moving in with the establishment of the Vestal Parkway between 1941 and 1951.

That accelerated when what is now called Binghamton University moved to the parkway.

Vestal Town Historian Margaret Hadsell says no records can be found explaining the circumstances surrounding the creation of the town, nor exactly why it got its name.

“I get a lot of calls, people say, ‘Oh, I have a relative whose surname is Vestal. Could it be that person?’ What we do know is that there was a whole list of names and they were all Greek or Roman names, Syracuse, Ithaca. From that list, we can’t prove it, but we believe that’s where Vestal’s name came from. Because there was no one here in town that chose it.”

Hadsell is a member of a Bicentennial committee that is planning a major event each month to mark the anniversary.

It all begins tomorrow with the Bicentennial Kickoff at Arnold Park.

From 2:30 to 6, there will be games, mascots, a deejay, a large bonfire, chainsaw carving demonstration, music from Vestal Voices and Bear Necessities and a donut truck featuring the fruity pebble bicentennial donut.

The event concludes with a fireworks display at 6 that Hadsell hopes will be visible throughout the town.

For a list of all the events planned so far, plus some contests, go to vestalny.gov.