VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Vestal residents will have the opportunity to honor those who made the town what it is today with a historic new event.

The Town of Vestal Bicentennial Committee is hosting the Vestal Bicentennial Cemetery Walk on October 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. In time for the spooky season, guests will be able to tour the Vestal Park Cemetery and immerse themselves in the vast history of the Town of Vestal.

As the sun sets, tour guides will take those in attendance around the cemetery to shed light on the lives and legacies of those who rest there. As they share the stories of eight people who shaped the town, visitors will learn about Vestal’s heritage and how it contributes to the community today. The tour is approximately a half of a mile and lighting is limited. Though the event is intended to be historical and not scary, it may not be suitable for all children.

Refreshments will be available for purchase and the first 200 attendees will receive free light sticks. Parking will be available at the Vestal United Methodist Church

The tours are free and begin at the lobby of the Vestal United Methodist Church. Reservations are encouraged but not required and there will be a tour every 30 minutes. To reserve your spot on the tour, call (607) 797-7789 or text (607) 761-5968 and leave your name and the number of people in your party.