VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Vestal High School announced today that 203 student-athletes earned New York State Scholar Athlete Awards for the fall season.

Awarded athletes competed on 11 varsity teams, including Cheerleading, Cross-Country, Field Hockey. Football, Golf, Soccer, Swimming & Diving, Tennis, and Volleyball.

Combined, the students had an average GPA of 94.82.