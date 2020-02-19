Veronica Gorman for Family Court

ENDICOTT, NY – A Town of Union Judge has announced her candidacy for Broome County Family Court Judge.

Veronica Gorman is an attorney with her own private practice that is split evenly between family court matters and criminal defense.

She’s also in her 5th year as a Town of Union Justice.

The Republican began her legal career working for the Cortland County and then Broome County District Attorneys’ offices.

She began her solo practice in 2015 and is a certified Attorney for the Child.

Gorman says that her experience as Union Town Justice has taught her to be a good listener and to diffuse emotional confrontations.

“You just need to be the calm in the storm. You can’t add to the chaos in your courtroom. As long as you treat people respectfully and give everyone a chance to say their peace, I think that it’s very successful. So, I’ve tried to do that in my 5 years in the Town of Union, just make sure that everyone who comes into my court has the opportunity to be heard and is treated with respect and kindness,” says Gorman.

Gorman says her compassion and even-keel approach make her a good fit for the bench.

Her candidacy sets up a potential Republican primary with former Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell.

Democrat Hollie Levine plans to officially announce her candidacy tomorrow.

You can watch Gorman’s entire interview here.