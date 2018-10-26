BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was in Binghamton today to discuss her plans to address one of the most pressing issues New Yorkers face.

At a press conference at Cornerstone Family Healthcare, Gillibrand announced the Basic Health Program Expansion Act of 2018.

Under current law, New York's Basic Health Program is only available to New Yorkers who earn up to $24,280 dollars a year.

This legislation would allow people to make up to $48,560 dollars annually to have access to this health care option.

Gillibrand says in the long-term she supports Medicare for all, but for now lawmakers need to focus on improving what is already working.

"If they're not eligible for basic health care they can't afford health care. Unfortunately the insurance industry's goal is to make money. They are for profit companies they have to have share holder value they have to have quarterly returns, they pay their CEO's millions of dollars. And that money should going straight toward healthcare," Gillibrand says.

The Basic Health Care Program is a health benefit program for low-income people who would otherwise qualify for premium subsidies to help them purchase insurance.

New York State is one of the only states that has adopted this program to lower-income residents who do not qualify for Medicaid or CHIP.

