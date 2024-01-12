BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Work continues to rebuild the Water Street parking ramp in downtown Binghamton in the hopes of alleviating the city’s parking crunch.

Mayor Jared Kraham held a news conference this morning to update residents on the status of efforts to replace the former parking garage that was mostly demolished in early 2022.

A development that would have combined a parking ramp on the bottom and market rate housing on the top was rejected by the Binghamton City School Board which had to approve the special tax breaks the project sought.

So, Kraham says the city is moving forward with just a five-story parking ramp for now, designed to allow for the addition of residential housing above sometime in the future.

The cost is $25 million.

The mayor says the nearly 500 spots it will provide are desperately needed.

“I hear it from restaurants, I hear it from folks who are looking to come to downtown Binghamton that parking is a challenge. We’re going to solve that problem in a big way with 500 new spots that can turn over multiple times a day. I’m really looking forward to this supporting our hard-working small business owners downtown,” said Kraham.

Kraham says William H Lane is conducting the foundation work after which the remaining project will be put out to bid.

He says the ramp will be made largely of precast concrete slabs as the garage at 7 Hawley Street is.

Kraham says that work is expected to begin in April with a goal of opening some lower levels prior to this year’s holiday shopping season and completing the project by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the city is spending an additional $2 million to remove the remaining portion of the old ramp that is tied into the one-story section of Boscov’s that houses its men’s department.

The men’s wear will be temporarily relocated in the store while the work, which includes a new roof on that section, takes place.