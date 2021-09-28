Upcoming vaccine clinics in Broome County

BROOME COUNTY – Looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19? Broome County has put out a list of upcoming clinics for all 3 COVID vaccines.
- 9/28 – J&J Single-Dose Clinic, Broome County Health Department – CLICK HERE
- 9/29 – Pfizer Booster Clinic (Ages 65+), Broome County Health Department – CLICK HERE
- 9/30 – Moderna First Dose Clinic, Broome County Health Department – CLICK HERE
- 10/1 – Pfizer First Dose Clinic, BOCES Main Campus (Students Only)
- 10/1 – Pfizer First Dose Clinic, Chenango Valley High School (Students Only)
For more information, or for answers to questions about the vaccine, you can click here.
Boosters are currently available for those who received Pfizer more than 6 months ago and are over 65, a resident or staff at a long term care facility, work in a high-risk setting or have underlying medical issues.
An additional dose is recommended for immunocompromised people.