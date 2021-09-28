Upcoming vaccine clinics in Broome County

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

BROOME COUNTY – Looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19? Broome County has put out a list of upcoming clinics for all 3 COVID vaccines.

For more information, or for answers to questions about the vaccine, you can click here.

Boosters are currently available for those who received Pfizer more than 6 months ago and are over 65, a resident or staff at a long term care facility, work in a high-risk setting or have underlying medical issues.

An additional dose is recommended for immunocompromised people.