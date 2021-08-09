Unmask Our Children Rally

A group of people took to the steps of the Broome County Courthouse today to protest mask mandates on children.

Speakers from our area and outside addressed the crowd of dozens of people, encouraging action at school board meetings and advocating against mandates for masks or vaccines, especially for children.

One of the speakers at the event was Joe Sempolinski, a congressional candidate for New York’s 23rd district who was concerned that if masks were required again, it would be challenging for his daughter, who has Down Syndrome.

“It’s not a matter of whether she wants to or not, she just simply just doesn’t understand why we’re putting something over her face. You know, we’ve been over a year into this COVID crisis, the longest I’ve been able to get her to wear a mask is about sixty seconds,” says Sempolinski.

Organizers have established a Facebook page for concerned parents in Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Tompkins County.

They say children are the ones who are suffering.