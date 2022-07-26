BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The United Way of Broome County announced the end results of their Annual Community Campaign today. The organization raised a total of $1,728,515 during the campaign and will be investing $2,313,271 back into the community. Each. year the Community Campaign raises funds that support the health, education, and financial stability of every person in Broome County.
The two-plus million dollar investment will assist 44 local non-profit organizations in Broome County with 70 projects and programs that are designed to produce lasting positive change in the community.
United Way of Broome County Executive Director LoriAnne Welch expressed her gratitude to those who made this community investment possible.
“These investments are an important accomplishment and a testament to the incredible generosity of this community; a community which recognizes the importance of ensuring children get off to a strong start and achieve success in school, families have the financial stability that can come with gainful employment, and individuals lead healthy lives,” said Welch. “Whether you contributed your time, your talents, or your treasure, we thank you.”
The following Broome County non-profits will receive a piece of the campaign money:
- ACCORD, A CENTER FOR DISPUTE RESOLUTION
- ACTION FOR OLDER PERSONS
- AMERICAN CIVIC ASSOCIATION
- AMERICAN RED CROSS, SOUTHERN TIER CHAPTER
- BIG BROTHERS, BIG SISTERS OF THE TWIN TIERS
- BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF BINGHAMTON
- BROOME COUNTY COUNCIL OF CHURCHES
- BROOME COUNTY GANG PREVENTION
- BROOME COUNTY URBAN LEAGUE
- BROOME TIOGA NAACP
- CATHOLIC CHARITIES DIOCESE OF SYRACUSE, BROOME COUNTY
- CORNELL COOPERATIVE EXTENSION OF BROOME COUNTY
- CRIME VICTIMS ASSISTANCE CENTER
- DEPOSIT FOUNDATION
- DOWNTOWN BINGHAMTON COURTYARD MARKET
- FAIRVIEW RECOVERY SERVICES
- FAMILY AND CHILDREN’S COUNSELING SERVICES
- FAMILY ENRICHMENT NETWORK, INC.
- FAMILY PLANNING OF SOUTH CENTRAL NEW YORK INC.
- FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF JOHNSON CITY
- FOOD BANK OF THE SOUTHERN TIER
- GIRL SCOUTS OF NYPENN PATHWAYS, INC
- HCA, HELPING CELEBRATE ABILITIES”
- JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER
- LIFE CHOICES CENTER
- LITERACY VOLUNTEERS OF BROOME/TIOGA COUNTIES, INC.
- MOM’S HOUSE
- MOTHERS AND BABIES PERINATAL NETWORK
- RISE-NY
- RURAL HEALTH NETWORK OF SOUTH CENTRAL NEW YORK
- SAFE STREETS / NOMA COMMUNITY CENTER
- SAMARITAN COUNSELING CENTER OF THE SOUTHERN TIER, INC.
- SOUTHERN TIER INDEPENDENCE CENTER
- STAND WITH ME, ASSISTANCE DOG TEAM TRAINING, INC.
- THE DEPOSIT COMMUNITY CENTER – WILSON CHILDREN’S CENTER
- THE RESEARCH FOUNDATION FOR SUNY AT BINGHAMTON
- THE SALVATION ARMY
- THE STACK PROJECT INC.
- TRIPLE CITIES MAKERSPACE, INC.
- VINES, VOLUNTEERS IMPROVING NEIGHBORHOOD ENVIRONMENTS
- VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA
- YMCA OF BROOME COUNTY
- YWCA OF BINGHAMTON/BROOME