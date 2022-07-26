BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The United Way of Broome County announced the end results of their Annual Community Campaign today. The organization raised a total of $1,728,515 during the campaign and will be investing $2,313,271 back into the community. Each. year the Community Campaign raises funds that support the health, education, and financial stability of every person in Broome County.

The two-plus million dollar investment will assist 44 local non-profit organizations in Broome County with 70 projects and programs that are designed to produce lasting positive change in the community.

United Way of Broome County Executive Director LoriAnne Welch expressed her gratitude to those who made this community investment possible.

“These investments are an important accomplishment and a testament to the incredible generosity of this community; a community which recognizes the importance of ensuring children get off to a strong start and achieve success in school, families have the financial stability that can come with gainful employment, and individuals lead healthy lives,” said Welch. “Whether you contributed your time, your talents, or your treasure, we thank you.”

The following Broome County non-profits will receive a piece of the campaign money: