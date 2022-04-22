With another tax season complete, United Way of Broome County and the Broome County Department of Social Services (DSS) are pleased to announce that the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) tax sites returned over $1,080,000 in combined federal and New York State tax refunds to local residents.

The VITA program provides free tax preparation for low-to mid-income households bringing in $66,000 or less annually, with a special focus on tax credits.

This tax season, over six-hundred households turned to the Susquehanna River Region Contact Center to schedule tax assistance appointments with the United Way of Broome County and the DSS.

In total, $1,087,781 in tax refunds were processed, with an additional estimated savings of over $182,700 in tax prep costs to participants, based on IRS estimates.

The total value provided to the community was $1,327,692.80; when combining savings in tax prep fees, refunds, and in-kind value and time.

The VITA tax sites at United Way of Broome County and DSS were made possible by the efforts of fifteen

volunteer tax preparers, including students from SUNY Broome and Binghamton University. All tax prep volunteers underwent a rigorous schedule of trainings and examinations to become IRS-certified, and ultimately contributed 1,654 volunteer hours over the course of the tax season.

Due to the dedicated efforts of the volunteers, United Way of Broome County will be hosting the volunteers at the United Way of Broome County, Saturday, April 23rd at 11:30 a. m. to recognize them for their hard-work and participation.

To learn more about United Way of Broome County’s work throughout the community, or to get involved with ongoing volunteer opportunities, visit www.uwbroome.org.