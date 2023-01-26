BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the United Way of Broome County announced a new service where it will provide free tax preparation services to local residents through a program called VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance).

With VITA, IRS-certified volunteers provide basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to those who earn less than $60,000.

Last year, United Way had over 600 households schedule tax assistance appointments and helped save residents an estimated $1,327,692.

Additionally, United Way is partnering with MyFreeTaxes.com to provide a free online filing service for households making less than $60k per year.

You can go to that MyFreeTaxes.com to file your federal and state tax returns today.

Appointments are now being scheduled for January 30th through April 13th.

For more information, you can visit helpme211.org/vita-tax-help.