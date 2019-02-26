BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The community is coming together again to celebrate a truly hearty party.

UHS is hosting its 4th Annual Hearty Party on Friday from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the Our Lady of Sorrows Gym in Vestal.

All proceeds from the event go toward the Heart Walk which benefits the American Heart Association.

A ticket to the event includes a spiedie sandwich, ziti, salad, dessert, and drink.

There will also be live music from the Kitchen Sink Band along with raffles.

Heart Walk Committee Member Megan Farmer says the community has really gotten behind the Heart Association's mission. "We've had wonderful community support. We have a lot of people who donate food items for us so that we can donate 100 percent of the proceeds. We have local vendors that come, all different departments of UHS make their own basket it and donate it for us to raffle it off. So we've had a lot of community backing."

Tickets are $10 per person and are available at the door or in advance at the UHS Stay Healthy Center in the Oakdale Mall.

There is also a $25 option which includes a dinner ticket and 25 raffle tickets or a $45 option which comes with 50 raffle tickets.