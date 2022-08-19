ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open and UHS are celebrating their 10th year of collaborating together on the UHS Golf Expo.

This year, World Golf Hall of Fame member and PGA Tour Champions Professional, Bernhard Langer, was the special guest.

President of UHS John Carigg said, ” Bernhard is very excited about this expo and being our honorary host. Because the themes I talked about, fitness and wellness and great nutrition for a lifetime are everything that he talks about, everything that he has lived his life by.”

The event was supposed to include a chipping demonstration by Langer on the 18th green, but due to the rainy forecast, that didn’t end up being the case.

Langer said, ” So I became a teacher around the club, but then I became a decent player. And at some point, my head professional said, do you want to be a tournament player or do you want to continue to be a golf teacher.”

Langer won the Dick’s Open in 2014, and at age 64, he continues to chase Hale Irwin’s record of 45 PGA Tour victories.

To date, Langer has 43 victories, including two Master’s wins.

Langer said, “I really was trying not to watch the leaderboard because I had learned the last few months that if I look a lot at the leaderboard and I see myself at the very top, I get more cautious and I play more careful and then I might not win.”

The Expo itself showcased educational displays on a wide-range of health-related topics.

Clinical experts were on site to shed some light on some of the programs and services offered by UHS.

And as the rain continued, more people filed under the tent.

The 10th anniversary of the UHS Golf Expo didn’t necessarily go as planned, however thanks to volunteers working the space and a visit from golf legend Bernhard Langer, it was a great learning experience for all ages.