WESTOVER, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – UHS is preparing to open a new childcare center available to its employees and the community at large.

The hospital chain is opening the center inside the former Aldi’s location on Main Street in Westover. It will have 82 slots for children ranging from 6 months through 5 years of age.

UHS Child Care will also offer school age programming for 5- to 12-year-olds during the summer and over holiday breaks.

UHS has contracted with Bright Horizons to operate and manage the facility.

The hospital’s nearly 6,500 employees will pay a discounted rate, are eligible for needs-based scholarships from the UHS Foundation and will receive preferential ranking should a waiting list be established.

Center Director Maureen Mecca says Bright Horizons uses a world-class, learner-directed curriculum in which daily lessons are based on what the children are interested in.

Mecca says more daycare slots are desperately needed in our area.

“It really helps to balance work and life. And so many families struggle with childcare, the cost of childcare, the availability of childcare. I think it will shoot employee retention through the roof. It really shows an employer’s team that the employer cares about them and their life and their family,” said Mecca.

This is the first time UHS will operate a child care center for its staff.

There will be two infant rooms, three toddler rooms and two preschool rooms. It will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mecca says the goal is to open the center by the end of March.

In the meantime, there will be a series of open houses for parents to attend.

For more information, go to nyuhs.org.