ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Show season is upon us, and Union Endicott Middle School is inviting the public to watch Annie Junior this weekend.

There will be three showings, one tonight and tomorrow at 7 p.m. with a 2:30 matinee on Sunday.

The musical Annie follows the story of an young orphan and her trials and tribulations within her hard knock life.

Musical Director Joe Brainard says that for the middle- schoolers, rehearsals did not start until the last week in September.

He says that the team has to work late nights and weekends in order to get the sets and costumes up to speed.

Brainard says, “Theatre is back, school theatre is back. It’s time to come out and support the arts. It’s a great production, it’s tonight, tomorrow night, seven o’clock and Sunday at two-thirty. These kids would love to have a full packed house, they deserve and they’ve put the work on. So, come on in and see the show. It’s free, just a donation to the Jennie F. Snapp Food Pantry, that’s all it costs.”

UE’s production will be the junior show, meaning it is a truncated version of the full length show and runs about an hour long.

Brainard mentioned that the show is free, expect visitors should bring non-perishable foods to support the Jennie F. Snapp food pantry.