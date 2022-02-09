BINGHAMTON, NY- Two Rivers Church in Johnson City joins the Tim Tebow Foundation to host a Shine-Thru Parade and a virtual celebration this Friday.

In a press release sent out it says that due to the pandemic, Night to Shine 2022 will again be virtual to keep every guest with special needs a priority.

Guests will be able to enjoy many fun elements from the safety of their vehicles.

This includes- driving down a red carpet, cheering paparazzi, photography opportunities, music, dancing, bubbles, lights, and much more.

Following the parade, guests will get to watch a pre-recorded event hosted by Tim and Demi Tebow where they walk down the red carpet and eventually crown everyone king or queen of the prom.

For additional information on how you can register to participate, click here.

The event is taking place from 5 to 7.