Two people dead in Kirkwood car accident

KIRKWOOD, NY – Two people are dead following a wrong-way head-on collision on Route 17 in Kirkwood Friday night.

New York State Police say that 50-year old Douglas Parker of Hallstead, Pennsylvania began driving west in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

Police say Parker crashed into a vehicle with 5 people in it, killing the driver, 27-year old Brooke Seidel of Windsor.

The impact caused Seidel’s car to spin out and hit the guardrail, while Parker was ejected from his vehicle.

Both Seidel and Parker were transported to Wilson Hospital where they both died.

A 29-year old male passenger, and three children, all under the age of 3, traveling in Seidel’s car survived, with two of the children suffering minor injuries.

