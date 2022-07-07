JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two Owego Free Academy students were awarded with 2022 inaugural Mack Family Scholarships presented through the Community Foundation for South Central New York.

Aiden Both and Audra McFarland were each chosen to receive a four-year scholarship based on their academic achievement and community involvement.

According to the Community Foundation, the Mack Family Scholarship is one of 143 funds held by the foundation which is headquartered in Johnson City.

The non-profit organization has a $38 million endowment which it has used to award over $21 million in grants to the area’s nonprofits to help address community concerns and improve the quality of life in the region.